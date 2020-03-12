 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Census Faces Challenges as it Aims to Hire up to 500,000

by The Associated Press (AP)

The 2020 census is looking to hire in Orlando. Photo: Nik MacMillan @nikarthur

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says it’s reached its goal of recruiting more than 2.6 million applicants, but it’s been a bumpy road to get there.

The agency is facing an abundance of jobs in the U.S. and concerns that some areas won’t make recruitment goals.

The bureau is working to hire up to a half-million temporary workers before May.

An Associated Press analysis shows that low unemployment is complicating the bureau’s recruiting efforts. It also demonstrates that urban counties are more likely to hit recruitment goals than rural areas.


