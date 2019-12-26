Celebrating Orlando’s Diversity With FusionFest
Orlando’s diversity was on display last Thanksgiving for FusionFest, and the organizers have plans to take the festival in new and exciting directions in 2020.
FusionFest is now two years old but business manager Thali Sugisawa says it’s already grown beyond what she imagined it would when it got started.
Sugisawa joins Intersection to talk about showcasing Central Florida’s cultural melting pot.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity