Central Florida News


Celebrating Orlando’s Diversity With FusionFest

by (WMFE)
Guests and artists at last year's inaugural FusionFest, celebrating diverse identities in central Florida. Courtesy of FusionFest.

Orlando’s diversity was on display last Thanksgiving for FusionFest, and the organizers have plans to take the festival in new and exciting directions in 2020. 

FusionFest is now two years old but business manager Thali Sugisawa says it’s already grown beyond what she imagined it would when it got started. 

Sugisawa joins Intersection to talk about showcasing Central Florida’s cultural melting pot.


Matthew Peddie

