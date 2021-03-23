 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Celebrating Five Years Of WMFE’s Space Exploration Podcast

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

This podcast and radio show is celebrating its five year anniversary. We’ve covered so many interesting stories of space exploration over the past half decade — from interplanetary probes to human launches, stories about the people heading to space and the big ideas to take humans farther into the cosmos than ever before.

To celebrate this milestone event we invited frequent guests for a virtual conversation last week — Charlie Bolden, a former NASA administrator under President Obama and retired astronaut, and Nicole Stott, a retired astronaut who spent more than 100 days in space.

WATCH: Bolden & Stott join WMFE’s Brendan Byrne to celebrate AWTY’s five year anniversary (YouTube)

We looked back on the past five years of space exploration and previewed what’s to come with a focus on creating a diverse and equitable future for space exploration.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP