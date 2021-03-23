Celebrating Five Years Of WMFE’s Space Exploration Podcast

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



This podcast and radio show is celebrating its five year anniversary. We’ve covered so many interesting stories of space exploration over the past half decade — from interplanetary probes to human launches, stories about the people heading to space and the big ideas to take humans farther into the cosmos than ever before.

To celebrate this milestone event we invited frequent guests for a virtual conversation last week — Charlie Bolden, a former NASA administrator under President Obama and retired astronaut, and Nicole Stott, a retired astronaut who spent more than 100 days in space.

WATCH: Bolden & Stott join WMFE’s Brendan Byrne to celebrate AWTY’s five year anniversary (YouTube)

We looked back on the past five years of space exploration and previewed what’s to come with a focus on creating a diverse and equitable future for space exploration.