Celebrate Juneteenth And Get a COVID-19 Shot At Orange County, The Links, Inc. Event On Saturday

Orange County residents can celebrate Juneteenth while getting their COVID-19 shot this Saturday near Camping World Stadium. 
The Communiversity Vaccination Strong event put on by the Orlando Chapter of The Links, Inc, will run from 9 am until 3 pm this Saturday at The Jacqueline Bradley & Clarence Otis Family Branch of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says The Links are one of the country’s oldest African American women’s charities.

“Starting Saturday morning June 19, there will be free COVID-19 vaccinations at the Jaqueline Bradley and Clarence Otis Boys and Girls Club off of Lakeland Avenue. Again, this area is near Camping World Stadium.”

Demings says residents can stop by to get their COVID-19 shots and participate in a Juneteenth celebration featuring prizes for people who get vaccinated.

“They will feature free food, gift cards and other giveaways while supplies last. It is also part of a celebration of the Juneteenth holiday.”

Demings says vaccines will also be available that day at Barker Park in the City of Orlando from 10 until 2 at the “I Got My Shot” trailer. 

Juneteenth is the country’s newest federal holiday. It celebrates the end of slavery in America.


