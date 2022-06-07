CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level now high in Central Florida. Mask-wearing is recommended

The COVID-19 Community Level for most of Central Florida is high again.

The CDC determines the community level by looking at hospital admissions, hospital beds being used, and new COVID-19 cases in each county.

All of those are up in Florida. And all of Central Florida — except Marion County — has climbed from a low level all the way back to high. Marion County is at a medium level.

Residents in areas with a high Community Level are urged to wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and get tested if they have symptoms.

People at high risk should take additional precautions.

In Friday’s biweekly state report, Orange County had a test positivity rate of nearly 18%. Volusia County had the highest in the area, with 21%.

The state added an average of 19 deaths per day, and the CDC reports 74,667 deaths so far in Florida.