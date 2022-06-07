 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level now high in Central Florida. Mask-wearing is recommended

by (WMFE)

The CDC's Community Level for most of Central Florida is high, which is shown in orange on the map. Yellow indicates medium and green low. Image: CDC


The COVID-19 Community Level for most of Central Florida is high again.

The CDC determines the community level by looking at hospital admissions, hospital beds being used, and new COVID-19 cases in each county.

All of those are up in Florida. And all of Central Florida — except Marion County — has climbed from a low level all the way back to high. Marion County is at a medium level.

Residents in areas with a high Community Level are urged to wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and get tested if they have symptoms.

People at high risk should take additional precautions.

In Friday’s biweekly state report, Orange County had a test positivity rate of nearly 18%. Volusia County had the highest in the area, with 21%. 

The state added an average of 19 deaths per day, and the CDC reports 74,667 deaths so far in Florida.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP