CDC Urges People To Get Flu Shots To Save Medical Resources For Pandemic Fighters

by Robbie Gaffney (WFSU)

Photo: National Cancer Institute

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to get a flu shot. One reason for the push is to reserve medical supplies needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC’s Dr. Ram Koppaka says it’s unclear how the flu will impact the pandemic.

“We have a safe and effective vaccine to prevent influenza, that can protect individuals. It can also protect their communities, saving scarce medical resources for—that can be used to fight the pandemic.”

Koppaka says it’s possible for someone to catch both the flu and the coronavirus.

To prevent some of the more serious side effects of the flu, Koppoka recommends getting a vaccine in September or October.


