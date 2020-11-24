 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CDC Raises Cruise Travel Warning As More Cruise Lines Delay Sailing Dates

by Cathy Carter (WUSF)

Photo: Carnival Cruise Lines

Amid reports of widespread outbreaks on cruises earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that travelers avoid cruise ships around the world, given the “very high” risk of becoming infected or spreading coronavirus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its highest warning when it comes to traveling on cruise ships worldwide. The advisory comes as the Carnival company – which operates cruise ships out of Tampa – announces more delays in returning to sea.

The Level 4 warning from the CDC states the risk of contracting COVID-19 on cruise ships is “very high.” And it came just after three Carnival Corp. lines announced an extension of cancellations well into 2021.

Its Holland America and Princess Cruise lines have suspended sailings until at least the end of next March. The luxury Seabourn line will suspend operations of two of its ships until November of next year.

The flagship Carnival line had already postponed sailings through the end of January 2021. The company says it is developing a plan to reintroduce sailings, focusing initially on cruises out of Miami and Port Canaveral.

The Carnival Legend out of Tampa will not embark until at least March 26.

Also on Monday, Disney Cruise Line announced that it will extend its suspension of all of its cruises though the end of January 2021, including from Port Canaveral.

For cruise lines to start operations again, they will have to implement new CDC measures. That includes: ships will require coronavirus testing on board for crew and passengers and will have space dedicated if anyone needs to quarantine.


