CDC Confirms Two Florida COVID-19 Cases, Numbers Remain Unchanged

The two coronavirus cases in Florida have been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced over the weekend that two people in Florida tested “presumptively positive” for COVID-19, the new coronavirus. That means the patients tested positive, but now the CDC has confirmed the analysis.

The cases involve one individual in Manatee County and another in Hillsborough County, both on Florida’s west coast. The Florida Department of Health says both patients are isolated. One has a history of travel to Italy, while officials don’t where the second contracted the virus, raising the spectre of person-to-person spread.

Otherwise, Florida numbers are unchanged. Florida has eight test results pending for the new coronavirus, and so far has had 15 tests come back negative. There are 184 people who are being monitored by the health department.

DeSantis declared a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

