 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


CDC Confirms Two Florida COVID-19 Cases, Numbers Remain Unchanged

by (WMFE)

Dr. Scott Rivkees, left, is pictured Friday with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez. Photos: Nunez's office via Facebook

The two coronavirus cases in Florida have been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced over the weekend that two people in Florida tested “presumptively positive” for COVID-19, the new coronavirus. That means the patients tested positive, but now the CDC has confirmed the analysis.

The cases involve one individual in Manatee County and another in Hillsborough County, both on Florida’s west coast. The Florida Department of Health says both patients are isolated. One has a history of travel to Italy, while officials don’t where the second contracted the virus, raising the spectre of person-to-person spread.

Otherwise, Florida numbers are unchanged. Florida has eight test results pending for the new coronavirus, and so far has had 15 tests come back negative. There are 184 people who are being monitored by the health department.

DeSantis declared a public health emergency because of COVID-19.


WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, a statewide collaborative reporting on health care.

Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by AdventHealth.

Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP