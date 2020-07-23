 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Carnival Cruise Line Announces Sister Ship to Mardi Gras Amid No-Sail Extension

Photo: Fernando Jorge

The popular cruise line announced some major changes to its lineup on Thursday.

Carnival Cruise Line announced a new, as yet unnamed sister ship to Mardi Gras Thursday as part of the company’s 50th birthday celebration in 2022.

She’ll arrive in PortMiami in November that year where she’ll set sail with the at-sea roller coaster called BOLT and other similar features to Mardi Gras.

Tickets will go on sale this fall and people can sign up on the Carnival website for itineraries and other updates.

The company also announced it sold Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Inspiration among downsizing and it will move Carnival Sensation’s port of call from Miami to Mobile.

The news comes a week after the CDC extended the no-sail order for cruise ships in American waters through September 2020.

Click the link for the full rundown of updates.


