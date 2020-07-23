Carnival Cruise Line Announces Sister Ship to Mardi Gras Amid No-Sail Extension

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The popular cruise line announced some major changes to its lineup on Thursday.

We’re turning the big 5-0 in 2022! To start the celebrations early, we’re confirming the sister ship to Mardi Gras will set sail fall 2022! Plus…join Carnival Sailbration cruises and be part of fun-ship meet-ups in Spring 2022. #ChooseFun #50YearsOfFun pic.twitter.com/ZKu4eP5dTj — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) July 23, 2020

Carnival Cruise Line announced a new, as yet unnamed sister ship to Mardi Gras Thursday as part of the company’s 50th birthday celebration in 2022.

She’ll arrive in PortMiami in November that year where she’ll set sail with the at-sea roller coaster called BOLT and other similar features to Mardi Gras.

Tickets will go on sale this fall and people can sign up on the Carnival website for itineraries and other updates.

The company also announced it sold Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Inspiration among downsizing and it will move Carnival Sensation’s port of call from Miami to Mobile.

The news comes a week after the CDC extended the no-sail order for cruise ships in American waters through September 2020.

