Careers & Internships

WMFE is an equal-opportunity, equal-access employer. WMFE’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WMFE seeks organizations that provide employment information to job seekers. If your organization would like to receive notification of vacancies at WMFE, please contact:

WMFE

11510 E. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32817

hr@wmfe.org

Internships at WMFE

WMFE intern Madeline Ninno interviews WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya in the WMFE courtyard

The WMFE internship program (unpaid) is intended to provide students with the opportunity to observe and to participate in the daily activities of a public radio station, with the goal of acquiring the skills needed for broadcast employment.

The intern must be currently enrolled in an academic course or program, including but not limited to senior college, community college, advanced degree programs, or vocational schools.

Documentation that the student is receiving academic credit for the internship must be provided.

The intern must be available for a minimum of 10 hours per week to participate in the program. The duration of the internship will be specified in advance. While WMFE is happy to consider all internship applications, the student must be able to meet his/her required hours between 9:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Generally, there is no night or weekend work available.

WMFE is not currently involved in any local television production; therefore, internships for TV Production are not available at this time.

Internship tracks

There are two internship tracks with the news department, although exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis. The two tracks are: talk show production and general news gathering.

Talk show production involves working with our Intersection program unit. Work includes: researching topics, locating and booking guests, coming up with show ideas, updating the website, feeding social media and assisting with live-show production.

General news gathering involves being assigned a story and preparing it from beginning to on-air and online for the afternoon. Work includes: researching stories, finding sources, conducting interviews, writing copy, editing sound bites, and preparing the story for on-air and online.

To apply for a WMFE internship, send your resume and a cover letter to jobs@wmfe.org. Please be sure to include your dates of availability and the type of work in which you are most interested.

What Our Interns Had to Say:

Working in a radio newsroom was a little different for me since I studied print journalism at UCF and was more used to writing my words than recording them. Luckily, the reporters at WMFE were very helpful in the transition and I ended up walking away with valuable multimedia clips that gave me a leg up in job applications. Adam Manno (2016)

This is the one internship where I felt most like part of the team rather than just an intern. It not only helped me advance my knowledge of journalism but also helped me gain more confidence as a reporter. Jarleene Almenas (2016)