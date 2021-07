MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Anderson scored his second goal 3:57 into overtime, and the Montreal Canadiens avoided elimination by defeating the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Pat Maroon and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Lightning who are attempting to become the NHL’s second team to win consecutive titles in the NHL’s salary-cap era.

The series shifts to Tampa Bay for Game 5 on Wednesday night.