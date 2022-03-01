 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Can the U.S. and Russia partnership in space last despite growing tensions here on Earth?

by (WMFE)

NASA astronaut Terry Virts captured this image of bombs in Ukraine, taken from the International Space Station in 2015. Photo: Terry Virts / Twitter


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia are high as the U.S. imposed strict sanctions in the wake of the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine, but some 150 miles above Earth an important partnership between the U.S. and Russia remains: the International Space Station. Historically, the partnership between the two countries has transcended political tension here on Earth. But how long will that last?

We’ll speak with two guests with unique perspectives on the current partnership and future collaboration between the U.S. and Russia.

First, former astronaut Terry Virts. He spent time on the International Space Station and commanded the international crew. While there, he and his crew mates could see the fighting between Ukraine and Russia during a conflict in 2015. We’ll talk to Virts about collaboration on the station and what might come as the relationship between the U.S. and Russia strains here on Earth.

Then, we’ll talk with Charlie Bolden, another former astronaut and former administrator of NASA during the Obama administration. He joins us to talk about NASA policy and what may lie ahead in both the short and long term for the ISS.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP