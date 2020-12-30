 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Campus Carry Bill Returns For 2021

by Tom Urban (WLRN )

Photo: Alexis Brown

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

A long-debated proposal that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to carry guns on Florida college and university campuses was recently filed for consideration during the 2021 legislative session, which begins in March.

Representative Anthony Sabatini has refiled the “campus carry” proposal, which did not receive a hearing during the 2019 and 2020 sessions.

Under current law, people are barred from carrying guns on college and university campuses.

Sabatini says that law makes no sense.

“Somebody is going to come with a gun. My bill makes you safer, by taking the people that are 21, have a concealed weapons permit, responsible citizens, and non-felons, and giving them a firearm so they can defend themselves and possibly others.”

Similar measures were filed unsuccessfully by other gun-rights supporters in prior sessions.

The proposals have drawn strong opposition from higher-education leaders.

As of October 31st, Florida had issued more than 2.19 million concealed-weapons licenses.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP