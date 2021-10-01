Camping World Stadium Vaccination Site Will No Longer Distribute First Doses of the Moderna Vaccine

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Photo: Camping World Stadium


Vaccines continue to be available at Orange County-run vaccination sites this weekend, including the Camping World Stadium vaccination site. 

First doses of the Moderna vaccine are no longer available at Camping World Stadium as the site transitions to only offering second doses of that vaccine. 

But first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine along with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will continue to be available on-site. 

The vaccination site is drive-thru only with shots available between 9 am and 5 pm daily as supplies last. 

Only eligible residents who are 65 and up and people at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can get the Pfizer booster.

No appointments are necessary for any of the vaccines.

The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Orange County is near 8 percent.

That number has been under 10 percent in the county for almost a week, but experts warn of future surges in the area as the virus continues to mutate leading to new possibly vaccine-resistant strains.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

