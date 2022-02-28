Camping World Stadium testing site will close on Monday
The COVID-19 test site at Camping World Stadium will permanently close today after 5 pm as COVID cases continue to drop in the area.
Residents can still get tested at the site on Monday any time before 5 pm as long as supplies last.
The county says that COVID test sites at Barnett Park, Econ Soccer Complex and S. Orange Youth Sports Complex will remain open.
Those sites are open 9 am until 5 pm, seven days a week.
Anyone can order four free, at-home COVID tests from the federal government at this site, by entering their name, email and shipping address. Kits usually arrive within 7 to 12 days.
Free COVID-19 testing sites available in Orange County 7-days/week. All open 9 a.m. Barnett Park also offers free COVID-19 vaccinations. https://t.co/kJTCDP9Xdu @DohOrange #COVID19 #Vaccines #IGOTMYSHOT pic.twitter.com/xkP8Eovh2z
— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) February 28, 2022
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity