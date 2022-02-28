 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Camping World Stadium testing site will close on Monday

The COVID-19 test site at Camping World Stadium will permanently close today after 5 pm as COVID cases continue to drop in the area. 

Residents can still get tested at the site on Monday any time before 5 pm as long as supplies last. 

The county says that COVID test sites at Barnett Park, Econ Soccer Complex and S. Orange Youth Sports Complex will remain open. 

Those sites are open 9 am until 5 pm, seven days a week.

Anyone can order four free, at-home COVID tests from the federal government at this site, by entering their name, email and shipping address. Kits usually arrive within 7 to 12 days.


