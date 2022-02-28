Camping World Stadium testing site will close on Monday

The COVID-19 test site at Camping World Stadium will permanently close today after 5 pm as COVID cases continue to drop in the area.

Residents can still get tested at the site on Monday any time before 5 pm as long as supplies last.

The county says that COVID test sites at Barnett Park, Econ Soccer Complex and S. Orange Youth Sports Complex will remain open.

Those sites are open 9 am until 5 pm, seven days a week.

Anyone can order four free, at-home COVID tests from the federal government at this site, by entering their name, email and shipping address. Kits usually arrive within 7 to 12 days.