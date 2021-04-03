 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Cameras For School Zone, Bus Safety Could Soon Be Approved

by Regan McCarthy (WFSU)

Photo: Joshua Hoehne

Miami Democratic Representative Nicholas Duran has a measure that aims to keep kids safer on their way to and from school.

It allows schools to use cameras to enforce speed limits surrounding school zones.

“The old saying speed kills is something we need to continue because the faster a car is moving the longer it takes to stop and farther it travels, but also the likelihood of the person getting injured increases substantially. This goes toward that and helps us provide a mechanism to ensure that safety for our students and families crossing streets near the school.”

Under Duran’s measure, drivers going more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit could be cited using the cameras.

Indian Harbor Beach Republican Representative Thad Altman also has a measure to protect students on their way to school. It would let schools use a camera to catch drivers who drive around buses when their stop arms are out.


