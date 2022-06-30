 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Calls for mental health help on the rise since Roe v. Wade overturn

Photo: Cherlette McCullough


Some Central Floridians are finding themselves struggling with their mental health after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. 

Winter Park therapist Cherlette McCullough says she’s receiving calls from people who are pro-choice and angry and sad but also from people who are pro-life bothered by the intensity of debate or division within families.

McCullough spoke to WMFE’s Danielle Prieur.

Interview highlights

On the calls she’s receiving

“A lot of people are just experiencing a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety right now, and a lot of uncertainty. And it reminds me so much of our times during the beginning of COVID, I am really guiding people to be honest with how they’re feeling.”

On what she tells her patients, old and new

“Because a lot of times we’re emotionally exhausted, we are more tired, we’re more irritable, we’re easy, it’s easy for us to not have tolerance for things that we normally can. So paying attention to those things. And when it’s time to take a break, then you take a break.”

On when to get help

“If you notice someone who’s lost their ability to focus, lost their ability to really function like they normally function, it’s time to help them get some professional help, seek some professional help all of us have a role when it comes to this.”


