Call To Mind: Rethinking Mental Health Care

Tuesday May 18 and 25 at 8 p.m. on WMFE & WMFV

Watch the entire 2-hour presentation in the video player below:

Rethinking Mental Health Care presents an honest critique of the nation’s mental health care shortcomings, while highlighting tangible solutions and models for improving access and quality of care. Hosted by Kimberly Adams of Marketplace, this two-part format allows guests to deep dive into failures, challenges and opportunities, while also allowing people to question mental health experts to ground the issues in matters most pressing to the public. This is a candid, solutions-oriented discussion about mental health policy and care delivery in the U.S.

Expert guests for both parts include:

Arthur Evans Jr., PhD. Clinical and community psychologist, CEO & EVP of American Psychological Association, Commissioner, Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services

Tom Insel, MD. Neuroscientist, psychiatrist. Chair of Steinberg Institute, Co-Founder of NEST Health and Mindstrong. Director of National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH, 2002-2015).

This program was recorded from a live virtual event on April 15

May 18th Program 1: Our Mental Health Crisis, By Design

America’s mental health system is designed to deliver too little care, too late. Current policy and care systems devote the most resources to treating people in crisis, but provider and bed shortages remain common. How are people still finding ways to connect with help?

Featured guest, Pooja Mehta: Pooja is an advocate for BIPOC mental health, pursuing a Masters of Public Health degree from Columbia University. She works to end mental health discrimination in the South Asian-American community.

May 25th Program 2: Reinventing the Future of Mental Health Care

Preventative mental health care is effective and can prevent early symptoms from becoming chronic illnesses. What will it take to reform the nation’s care systems and policies so that people get the wholistic care they need to prevent a crisis?

Featured guest, Amanda Lipp: Amanda is a mental health and LGBTQ+ advocate and documentary filmmaker. She is a member of Google’s Mental Health Advisory Panel and currently serves on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Interdepartmental Serious Mental Illness Coordinating Committee.

Call to Mind Spotlight series programs are designed to focus on an aspect of mental health where there is a gap between knowledge and understanding of best practices and current models of care.