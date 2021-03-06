California to let Major League Baseball, Disneyland reopen

Photo: Leighann Blackwood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lifted some coronavirus restrictions on outdoor sports and entertainment venues, clearing the way for fans to attend games on Major League Baseball’s opening day and for theme parks like Disneyland to reopen for the first time in more than a year.
The rules take effect April 1, but they only apply to people living in California.
Baseball teams, event organizers and theme parks are not allowed to sell tickets to anyone living out of state.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced the rules Friday, the same day he signed a law aimed at returning public school students to classrooms by April 1.
