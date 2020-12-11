 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Business Survival During The Pandemic & Preparing For A Rebound In 2021

by (WMFE)
2020 has been an exercise in survival for many businesses. But for those who have been able to adapt and survive the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel. 

Restaurants suddenly had to pivot to delivery only and manufacturers were faced with disruptions to the supply chain, and in some cases demand for new products in short order. 

We talk with three business leaders about how they’ve ridden out the pandemic and what 2021 could look like. 

Joining the program- Matt Hinckley, owner of Hinckley’s Fancy Meats in East End Market; Dena Jalbert, CEO of Orlando-based Align Business Advisory Services; and Mauricio Toro, CEO and co-founder of Daytona Beach based Techfit Digital Surgery.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

