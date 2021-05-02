 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Budget, bass, bicycle seats: Florida passes big mix of bills

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Arif Maulana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature approved bills that will make it more difficult to vote, create tough penalties for violent protests, shield businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits, ban transgender girls from girls’ sports and make it more difficult for citizens to change the constitution.

They also passed bills during the 60-day session that ended Friday dealing with bicycle seats, largemouth bass, bestiality, flying squirrels, the delivery of cocktails and approved a $101.5 billion state budget.

Overall, more than 270 bills were passed including just about all of the priorities of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican leadership.


