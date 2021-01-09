Broward Schools: 600 Sick Teachers Allowed To Keep Working From Home. More Than 1,100 Others Must Go Back

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

About 2,000 teachers and staff have been working from home during the pandemic in Broward County. Now 600 of them have been told by their schools that they can continue to work from home.

The rest are expected to report to their campuses Monday.

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie held a press conference Friday.

“We are not going to be able to grant everyone who desires a remote work assignment a remote work assignment. That’s just not going to happen. We are going to do the very best we can by balancing the needs of the school and the requests that we have.”

The Broward Teachers Union announced Thursday it is suing the district over ending remote work accommodations.

Runcie said he could not comment on the suit.