 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Brightline completes first major construction zone in its 170-mile extension project, and it’s near MCO

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Brightline gets closer to creating a rail line from Tampa to Orlando. (Photo: Catie Switalski, WLRN)


Brightline has completed the first major construction zone in its 170-mile extension from West Palm Beach to the Orlando International Airport.

The completed construction zone is 3.5 miles of double track that leads into the Orlando International Airport, traveling under active taxiways and over airport tug roads. 

Trains on this section of track will pass through the airport corridor at about 35 miles an hour before heading east along SR 528 towards Cocoa. 

Passengers will have easy access to the airport’s new intermodal facility along with the Beachline Expressway.

Brightline estimates the entire Orlando section of the 170-mile long extension is about 70 percent complete. 

Workers built a new traffic interchange at Cargo Road north of the airport and the airport’s first roundabout as part of the project.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP