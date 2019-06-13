 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Brevard Zoo Welcomes Endangered Wrinkle Hornbill Chick

by AP (Associated Press)

Wrinkled Hornbill Chick via Brevard Zoo

A Florida zoo is welcoming a wrinkled hornbill chick.

Brevard Zoo officials said the baby bird that hatched April 12 emerged from its nest on June 8. The chick is the fifth offspring of Morticia and Gomez, both of whom are about 26 years old.

The zoo’s director of animal programs, Michelle Smurl, says the chick “offers a glimmer of hope” for the wrinkled hornbill species which is decreasing.

The wrinkled hornbill is native to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand and is considered endangered due to habitat loss.


