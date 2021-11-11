 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Brevard Public Schools give students, teachers full Thanksgiving week off

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Brevard Public Schools’ students and teachers will have the full Thanksgiving week off this year, from November 22nd to November 28th. 

In a short video posted to the district’s social media channels, Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins says the week off is only possible as there were no hurricane days this year. 

Mullins says the extended vacation is BPS’ way of saying thank you to families and staff who stuck it out through COVID outbreaks and a teacher shortage. 

He says if there’s anything Floridians have learned from the pandemic, it’s the importance of spending time with friends and families including during the holidays.

Additional information will be sent to parents about childcare options for the week that school is closed. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP