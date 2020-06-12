 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Brevard County Sheriff’s Deputy Resigns Over Facebook Posts

by (WMFE)

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey holds a press conference on June 12th, 2020. Image: BCSO / Facebook

A sheriff’s deputy who posted messages on Facebook inviting law enforcement officers involved in violent incidents during recent protests to come and work in Brevard County has resigned. 

Bert Gamin, a lieutenant in the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, was under investigation for posts he wrote on the Brevard County Fraternal Order of Police Facebook page last weekend. 

The posts singled out officers from Atlanta, Buffalo and Minneapolis, saying, “we are hiring in Florida” and “we got your back”. 

During a press conference today, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that review of Gamin’s personnel file brought another incident to light.

“The documentation in his personnel file that was most concerning, was from an incident involving alleged racial overtones that occurred almost eight years before I became sheriff, and to be specific, approximately 15 years ago,” said Ivey.

“The incident and statement involved comments to one of his subordinates at the time, and they were disrespectful and extremely unprofessional to say the least.”

Ivey said Gamin decided to resign, after he told him that he intended to fire him at the conclusion of the internal investigation. 

He said the social media posts that led to Gamin’s suspension earlier this week were extremely distasteful and embarrassing to the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies. 

“While there is no question that each of us has a first amendment right to express our opinions and feelings, Lt. Gamin’s comments showed very poor judgement, and even further, brought considerable embarrassment to our agency and other local police departments.”

 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

