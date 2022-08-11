 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Brevard County Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races

by AP (Associated Press)

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey holds a press conference on June 12th, 2020. Image: BCSO / Facebook


TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate.

Kimberly Musselman, a prosecutor in Brevard County, told Florida Today she was asked by Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey to bow out of her race for county judge and endorse a candidate backed by him.

She says the sheriff told her he could use his influence to help her become the district’s top prosecutor.

A sheriff’s office spokesman declined comment on Wednesday.

Two other candidates for public office have made similar allegations.


