Brevard County Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate.

Kimberly Musselman, a prosecutor in Brevard County, told Florida Today she was asked by Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey to bow out of her race for county judge and endorse a candidate backed by him.

She says the sheriff told her he could use his influence to help her become the district’s top prosecutor.

A sheriff’s office spokesman declined comment on Wednesday.

Two other candidates for public office have made similar allegations.