Brevard County Schools, District Offices Closed Monday Ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

The storm could become a hurricane before it reaches the Florida Keys tonight.

Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings Issued for the Florida Keys

Brevard County will be under a Tropical Storm Warning through Monday ahead of the storm that could produce dangerous storm surge in the area. 

In a statement, officials said they had closed all schools and district offices out of an abundance of caution after monitoring the storm for several days. 

Faculty and staff will not report to work and student activities have been cancelled. 

The district will provide another update on the storm and related closures tomorrow. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

