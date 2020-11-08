Brevard County Schools, District Offices Closed Monday Ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The storm could become a hurricane before it reaches the Florida Keys tonight.

Brevard County will be under a Tropical Storm Warning through Monday ahead of the storm that could produce dangerous storm surge in the area.

In a statement, officials said they had closed all schools and district offices out of an abundance of caution after monitoring the storm for several days.

Faculty and staff will not report to work and student activities have been cancelled.

The district will provide another update on the storm and related closures tomorrow.