Brevard County Schools, District Offices Closed Monday Ahead of Tropical Storm Eta
The storm could become a hurricane before it reaches the Florida Keys tonight.
Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings Issued for the Florida Keys
Brevard County will be under a Tropical Storm Warning through Monday ahead of the storm that could produce dangerous storm surge in the area.
In a statement, officials said they had closed all schools and district offices out of an abundance of caution after monitoring the storm for several days.
Faculty and staff will not report to work and student activities have been cancelled.
The district will provide another update on the storm and related closures tomorrow.
BPS WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9th.
Out of an abundance of caution, BPS has decided to close all schools and all district offices on Monday, November 9th. That means no school activates and BPS staff will not report to work. We will provide another update on Monday.
— Brevard Schools (@BrevardSchools) November 8, 2020
