Brevard County School Board member fact-checks viral misinformation during meeting

A Brevard County School Board member did a quick fact check Thursday night correcting a viral conspiracy based on a CDC lab alert.

As WMFE’s Joe Byrnes reports, the controversy arose as the board questioned Health Department staff over Covid trends and mitigation.

The meeting was packed with residents passionate on either side of the mask issue. So far, despite surging cases, face coverings remain optional in Brevard County schools.

But it’s back on the agenda two weeks from now.

Board member Matt Susin brought up the CDC notice.

“The CDC division of laboratory services sent out a memo saying that lab PCR tests couldn’t test the difference between Covid and influenza,” Susin said.

But that’s not what it says.

Board member Jennifer Jenkins did a Google search and found that out.

And, She clarified it with the health officials in attendance.

“It sounded as if there was an issue with the PCR test that would have false positives for Covid because they might have been influenza. So my question to the DOH is: Is that what that memo is telling us?” she asked.

“No,” they responded.

“Thank you,” she said.

So there you have it.