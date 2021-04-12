Brevard County Residents Can Get Vaccinated at Local Fire Rescue This Week

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Brevard County residents can get a COVID-19 vaccine this week at a drive-thru vaccination site at the Canaveral Fire Rescue.

Those who are interested in getting vaccinated at the site must call 321-868-1204 to add their names to a vaccine waitlist.

Due to limited vaccine supply, not everyone on the waitlist will get a shot.

If and when a time slot opens up, the Brevard County Health Department will call people on the waitlist to schedule appointments on a first-come, first-served basis.

Only full-and part-time Florida residents are eligible to get a shot at the Canaveral Fire Rescue site. Either a valid state ID or proof of residency is required.

