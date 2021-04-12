 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Brevard County Residents Can Get Vaccinated at Local Fire Rescue This Week

Photo: Pawan Kawan

Brevard County residents can get a COVID-19 vaccine this week at a drive-thru vaccination site at the Canaveral Fire Rescue.


Those who are interested in getting vaccinated at the site must call 321-868-1204 to add their names to a vaccine waitlist.

Due to limited vaccine supply, not everyone on the waitlist will get a shot. 

If and when a time slot opens up, the Brevard County Health Department will call people on the waitlist to schedule appointments on a first-come, first-served basis.

Only full-and part-time Florida residents are eligible to get a shot at the Canaveral Fire Rescue site. Either a valid state ID or proof of residency is required.


