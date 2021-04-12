 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Brevard County Pushes For More Participation In Rental Assistance Program

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mathieu Turle @nbmat

Brevard County wants more people in need to sign up for their Rental Assistance Program.

Of the roughly $18 million Brevard County received from the federal government, only about $710,000 dollars — or 4 percent — have been approved.

Ian Golden, Brevard County Housing and Human Services Director, said since February there have been 612 applications with 395 still being processed. Golden said that’s because many people are not providing all of the supporting documents needed to complete the application. 

According to Golden, 84% of the applications received have been approved resulting in a total of about $710,000, which is about $3,900 per application.

To apply for the program, visit brevardFL.gov/HumanServices


