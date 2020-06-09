 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Brevard County Fraternal Order Of Police Facebook Post Sparks Backlash

by (WMFE)

Image: Brevard County Fraternal Order of Police Facebook page

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The president of a Brevard County chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has apologized for a Facebook post inviting police officers from Buffalo and Atlanta to work in Florida.

Officers in those cities have been involved in violent incidents during protests in the last few weeks.

The post – now deleted – singled out officers from Atlanta and Buffalo who have recently resigned or been disciplined, saying, “we are hiring in Florida” and “we got your back” with the hashtag #LawandorderFlorida.

Two officers in Buffalo have been charged with assault after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground. Six officers in Atlanta are facing charges over their involvement in the arrest of two college students.

A separate post extended the same invitation to police officers from Minneapolis.

The Brevard County FOP Facebook posts prompted criticism from Sheriff Wayne Ivey, who said they were “extremely distasteful and insensitive to current important and critical issues that are occurring across our country.”

On Monday the FOP’s chapter president Bert Gamin posted an apology on Facebook, calling the original posts “insensitive and wrong.”

“I let my emotions and frustration get the better of me as a result of all the continually negative media portrayals of law enforcement,” he wrote.

By Tuesday morning the apology had also been removed from the Facebook page, but hundreds of people have continued to post comments about the original post.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP