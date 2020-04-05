 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Brevard County drive-through test sites open Monday for residents who meet certain criteria

by (WMFE)

File photo of medical technician writes down patient information during COVID-19 testing. Photo: U.S. Air Force

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Brevard county is offering drive-through testing within the county through two providers. Both will require residents to make an appointment before showing up.

Florida Department of Health is offering testing at location in north, central and south Brevard. Residents must have COVID-19 symptoms — which includes a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough and shortness of breath. To get the test they must also meet one of the following:

  • Age 65 or older
  • Have an underlying health condition
  • Are a first responder
  • Have a prescription from a medical doctor.

To schedule an appointment at a FDOH testing site, call 321-454-7141.

Omni Healthcare is also offering testing at its Melbourne location. Residents seeking a test must meet on of the following criteria:

  • Have a low grade fever or cough
  • Over 45 years old with one chronic illness
  • Over 60 years old
  • First responder
  • Healthcare worker
  • Publix or Winn Dixie employee

To schedule an appointment with Omni Healthcare, call 321-802-5515 or 321-727-1973 or visit www.covid19testbrevard.com. Insurance will be billed for testing.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP