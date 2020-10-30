 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Brevard County Closes Early Voting Site After Election Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus

by (WMFE)

The Brevard County Supervisor of Elections has closed an early voting location after election workers tested positive for coronavirus. 

Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott says she temporarily closed the Palm Bay Administrative Office out of an abundance of caution, after consulting with the department of health. 

In a statement, Scott said safety measures including half- inch ballistic glass meant voters were not directly exposed to the affected workers. 

Scott said the office has maintained stringent safety protocols since the presidential preference primary in March. 

It is a tribute to our strict safety measures that we have been able to process almost a half a million voters through the election process this year before having our first positive case.

The Palm Bay Administrative office is one of ten early voting locations in Brevard County- three other sites are within 10 miles of the closed location. Early voting in Brevard County ends 4pm Saturday. 

Brevard County has reported 11,637 coronavirus cases and 375 deaths from COVID-19. Florida has reported more than 800,000 cases and nearly 17,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The latest daily case total of 5,444 new cases is the highest daily case count since August. 

 


