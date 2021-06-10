 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Brady’s Bucs focused on getting better, repeating as champs

by The Associated Press (AP)


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There’s no room for complacency in Tom Brady’s world.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since Brady’s 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots, and the 43-year-old quarterback doesn’t want teammates taking anything for granted.

Although the Bucs will return all 22 starters after prioritizing keeping an ultra-talented roster together this offseason, Brady understands it’ll take more than having familiar faces around him to win another Lombardi Trophy.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner says players have to resist any temptation to hold on to last year and assume the next season will bring similar results.


