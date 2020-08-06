Brady learning new playbook, excited to get started in Tampa

Photo: Dave Adamson
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady isn’t content with making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers relevant again.
The six-time Super Bowl champion is hungry to win another title.
And despite having missed the playoffs 12 consecutive seasons, the Bucs feel they have a supporting cast talented enough to help the 43-year-old quarterback accomplish that mission.
Brady spoke for the first time since reporting to training camp, talking among other things about the challenge of learning a new playbook for the first time in 19 years, and the difficulty of doing it without the benefit of a normal off-season routine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
