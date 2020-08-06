 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Brady learning new playbook, excited to get started in Tampa

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Dave Adamson

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady isn’t content with making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers relevant again.

The six-time Super Bowl champion is hungry to win another title.

And despite having missed the playoffs 12 consecutive seasons, the Bucs feel they have a supporting cast talented enough to help the 43-year-old quarterback accomplish that mission.

Brady spoke for the first time since reporting to training camp, talking among other things about the challenge of learning a new playbook for the first time in 19 years, and the difficulty of doing it without the benefit of a normal off-season routine due to the coronavirus pandemic.


