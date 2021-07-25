Brady, Bucs eager to get to work, defend Super Bowl title

Photo: Tom Brady
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all in to try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
All 22 starters return after coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht fulfilled a promise to keep an ultra-talented roster around Tom Brady, who will turn 44 during training camp.
The Bucs finished last season on an eight-game winning streak, becoming the first team to play and win a Super Bowl staged in its home stadium. Brady excelled despite not having a normal offseason and training camp to prepare for his first season with Tampa Bay.
The Bucs expect to be even better offensively and defensively with a full training camp to prepare to defend their title.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity