 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Bracy urges ex-felon voters not to be intimidated by DeSantis’ crackdown

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Sen. Randolph Bracy urgers ex-felon voters with concerns to contact his office. Image: Bracy via Instagram


State Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Ocoee, is urging returning voters not to be scared off by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement that convicted felons are being charged with voting illegally.

The governor announced last week that investigations by his new election police force — the Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security — resulted in the arrest of 20 voters previously convicted of felony sex crime or murder.

Those crimes were excluded under a constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to felons who’ve done their time. Florida law also requires returning voters to pay the fines and fees tied to their convictions.

Bracy — who is running for Congress — said he doesn’t think those cases have the “willful intent” necessary for fraud.

“I think it’s a scary proposition when the governor is arresting people for trying to vote,” he said during a press conference Monday.

He said voters who feel intimidated should contact his office.

“We can help them find out how much they owe and whether they’re eligible to vote,” he said.

In an earlier fraud case, a third resident of The Villages has avoided prosecution for voting twice in the 2020 general election. She has entered a pre-trial intervention program that includes admitting guilt, avoiding new crimes for several months and doing community service.

Charges are pending against a fourth Villager.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP