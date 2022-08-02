 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Bracy presents new affordable housing plan as rents sky-rocket

by (WMFE)


State Sen. Randolph Bracy laid out a plan Tuesday aimed at addressing sky-rocketing housing costs in central Florida. 

The plan comes as Orange County commissioners are considering adding a measure to the November ballot that would limit rent increases. 

Bracy’s plan includes a tax for out-of-state buyers, including investors who are purchasing multiple properties and renting them at higher rates. 

Bracy, a Democrat, also wants  incentives for alternative housing like smaller units. Developers would get tax breaks for adding affordable units. Bracy says the region faces explosive growth. 

“We have to account for that growth, and we have to plan for how we move forward. How we help renters as well as developers in this economy so that people can continue to live.” 

Bracy says he intends to present his idea at the next county commission meeting. Bracy is running for Congress in District 10. 

State Sen. Linda Stewart, a Democrat, says the action is needed.  

“Many of these programs have been discussed, not implemented. And I think that’s where we’re finding a real problem.” 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP