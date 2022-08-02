Bracy presents new affordable housing plan as rents sky-rocket

State Sen. Randolph Bracy laid out a plan Tuesday aimed at addressing sky-rocketing housing costs in central Florida.

The plan comes as Orange County commissioners are considering adding a measure to the November ballot that would limit rent increases.

Bracy’s plan includes a tax for out-of-state buyers, including investors who are purchasing multiple properties and renting them at higher rates.

Bracy, a Democrat, also wants incentives for alternative housing like smaller units. Developers would get tax breaks for adding affordable units. Bracy says the region faces explosive growth.

“We have to account for that growth, and we have to plan for how we move forward. How we help renters as well as developers in this economy so that people can continue to live.”

Bracy says he intends to present his idea at the next county commission meeting. Bracy is running for Congress in District 10.

State Sen. Linda Stewart, a Democrat, says the action is needed.

“Many of these programs have been discussed, not implemented. And I think that’s where we’re finding a real problem.”