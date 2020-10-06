 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Boy’s accidental death from AR-15 leads father’s arrest in Lake County

In late August, 12-year-old Jeremyah Wyatt reached for a loaded AR-15 left under a bed in his Lady Lake home and died of a gunshot to the head.

Now Jeremyah’s father faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter involving a child.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a corporal had counseled 31-year-old Christopher Wyatt last October regarding the proper storage of firearms around children.

Nevertheless, they say, he left the rifle, which had no safety, under the bed in his master bedroom. It had a live round in the chamber.

On the morning of August 31st, Jeremyah’s sisters, ages 7 and 10, were sleeping there. And he was sleeping on the floor near the loaded gun.

Sgt. Fred Jones said it was culpable negligence, given the previous warning, that led Wyatt’s arrest.

It was the nature, or rather the degree, of negligence on the father’s part that he was charged with this,” Jones said.

Wyatt was arrested Monday evening and released on a $100,000 bond.


