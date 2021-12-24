 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Bowser boosts UCF to 29-17 Gasparilla Bowl win over Florida

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

File photo of fans cheering on the Knights in UCF's Bounce House stadium. Photo: UCF / Nick Leyva


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Bowser ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, Ryan O’Keefe had 85 yards on seven receptions, and Central Florida earned Sunshine State bragging rights by beating Florida 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.

UCF took a 26-17 lead late in the third when Daniel Obarski made a 21-yard field goal and Mikey Keene threw a 54-yard scoring strike to O’Keefe in the span of about two minutes.

Obarski then made it 29-17 on a 33-yarder with 2:41 to play.

O’Keefe also put up 110 rushing yards for UCF. Florida quarterback Emory Jones completed 14 of 36 passes for 171 yards. He also ran for 62 yards on 10 carries.


