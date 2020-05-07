Both Orange County Coronavirus Testing Sites in East Orlando Could Close by the End of the Week

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



After only a week, one of Orange County’s two coronavirus testing sites in East Orlando is closing due to low demand. The South Orange Youth Sports Complex site closed Wednesday.

Orange County Health Services Director Dr. Yolanda Martinez says another testing site at Ventura Elementary School may close next week.

Martinez says there’s been a drop in the number of people making appointments at the sites and they were seeing fewer tests come back positive.

“So, of over 600 tests we only have five positive individuals.”

Still, Martinez says the 32822 zip code continues to lead the county in new coronavirus test cases.

She says staff have been reassigned to Legacy Middle School where they will provide free tests to anyone who is eighteen and older.

While testing winds down in some parts of Orlando, businesses are starting up again in others.

Restaurants and stores in unincorporated Orange County can’t use public property for outdoor retail space during the first phase of Governor Ron DeSantis’ recovery plan.

And Mayor Jerry Demings said businesses who already own outdoor seating areas or parking lots should maintain six feet of distance between tables and tents.

Demings says they also need to maintain a four foot ADA-approved path around these areas.

“Larger tents require a permit and cannot block sidewalks or using parking areas.”

Demings says he will hold a town hall with religious leaders next Thursday to discuss guidelines for restarting services.

He says his executive order recommended but didn’t require houses of worship to limit gatherings to less than 10 people and to practice frequent hand washing.

