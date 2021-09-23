 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Boppy Recalls 3.3. Million Baby Pillows After The Deaths Of 8 Infants

by Jonathan Franklin (NPR)


The Boppy Company, the maker of an array of infant carriers and nursing pillows, is recalling nearly 3.3 million of their newborn loungers, which have been linked to the death of eight babies.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission, the recalled products include Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.

The infants reportedly suffocated after being placed in a lounger on either their back, side or stomach. The eight deaths were reported between December 2015 and June 2020, according to the CPSC.

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” a spokesperson for Boppy said in the recall issued by the CPSC.

Boppy said in the statement that it is dedicated to “doing everything possible to safeguard babies,” including educating parents on the importance of warnings and instructions associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants.

The company noted that the lounger “was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”

“These types of incidents are heartbreaking,” acting CPSC Chairman Robert S. Adler said in the release. “Since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market.”

The loungers, sold in stores from January 2004 to September 2021, were distributed in the U.S. and Canada by retailers including Amazon, Pottery Barn Kids, Target and Walmart.

Parents should stop using the loungers immediately and contact Boppy for a full refund, the CPSC said.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

