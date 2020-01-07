Booze In Space? The Storied History And Bright Future Of Alcohol In The Final Frontier

Alcohol has long been a staple of our cultures and civilizations but is there a place for it in space?

Author Chris Carberry explores this history and future of booze in space in his new book Alcohol in Space: Past, Present and Future. We’ll talk about how booze made its mark on the space program and just what type of drinks we might be toasting while orbiting the Earth or exploring Mars.

Then, there’s a black hole at the center of our galaxy. Should we be worried about falling in? This week on our segment “I’d Like to Know”, we’ll chat with planetary scientists about the possibility of being gobbled up by this black hole.