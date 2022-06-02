 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Bootsy Collins, positively helping to keep the funk alive

by Rachel Martin (NPR)
Play Audio

Left, drummer Adam Deitch of the band Lettuce, with funk superstar Bootsy Collins.
Image credit: Patti Collins


“We’re off tour, we’re depressed, we’re making no money,” recalls Adam Deitch, drummer for the funk band Lettuce, of those early lockdown days. Around that same time, the legendary funk bassist Bootsy Collins had started posting messages of positivity to Instagram, “just saying,” Deitch remembers, “‘hang tight, be cool, and keep that funk alive.’ “

The meaning and rhythm of that last message in particular (Collins’ unofficial mantra) really stuck out to Deitch, who immediately got to work on a song based around it. That song, now including a feature spot from Collins, is the centerpiece of a new album from Lettuce out tomorrow, called Unify.

In a conversation with Rachel Martin, the pair remember their initial meeting and the serendipity — at least, in part — of having some space to reflect.

To hear this conversation, use the audio player at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP