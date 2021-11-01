 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


COVID booster shots are now available at the Orlando International Airport

Photo: Pixabay


Booster shots are now available at the vaccination site at the Orlando International Airport.

The site is open from Thursday through Monday, 12 noon to 6 pm.

Along with the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna and one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots, passengers can now get their COVID booster shot at the Orlando International Airport. 

The shots are available at the vaccination site located on the third floor of the airport near the checkpoint for gates 70 to 129.

No appointments are required, and all international travelers as well as local Central Florida residents can get the vaccines on a first-come, first served basis. 

The announcement comes as the airport gets ready to welcome back fully-vaccinated international travelers on November 8th.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

