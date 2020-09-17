Boone High School’s Girls JV Volleyball Game Scheduled for Tonight is Canceled After Positive Coronavirus Case

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The news comes after an Evans High School football game was canceled yesterday after five positive coronavirus cases.

Due to a positive COVID-19 case which resulted in quarantines in the Boone Girls JV Volleyball team, the game scheduled vs. Colonial is cancelled. This decision was made in consultation with the Dept of Health. The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority. — ocpsnews (@OCPSnews) September 17, 2020

Orange County Public Schools says Boone High School’s Girls JV Volleyball game has been canceled tonight because of a positive coronavirus case.

The team would have faced off against Colonial High School.

The decision was made by the district and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

In-person instruction will continue at the school but the campus is being deep-cleaned as an extra safety precaution.

In a statement released by OCPS, it said the health and safety of students and staff was the top priority.