Boone High School’s Girls JV Volleyball Game Scheduled for Tonight is Canceled After Positive Coronavirus Case

The news comes after an Evans High School football game was canceled yesterday after five positive coronavirus cases. 

Orange County Public Schools says Boone High School’s Girls JV Volleyball game has been canceled tonight because of a positive coronavirus case. 

The team would have faced off against Colonial High School.

The decision was made by the district and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. 

In-person instruction will continue at the school but the campus is being deep-cleaned as an extra safety precaution.

In a statement released by OCPS, it said the health and safety of students and staff was the top priority.


