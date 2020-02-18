BONUS INTERVIEW: The History Of Civilian Space
This week we’re talking with Alan Ladwig about his new book “See You in Orbit.” It chronicles the efforts to get regular humans, not just astronauts, into space. You probably heard us talk about those efforts after the Challenger disaster and into the era of commercial space tourism — but the story of civilians in space starts long before that.
In this bonus interview for Are We There Yet?, Ladwig takes us back to the start…
