Bone cancer survivor to join billionaire on SpaceX flight

by The Associated Press (AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A bone cancer survivor who’s now a physician assistant will join a billionaire on SpaceX’s first private spaceflight this fall.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced Monday that Hayley Arceneaux will serve as its ambassador in space.

She figures after beating cancer as a child, rocketing into orbit should be a piece of cosmic cake. She’ll launch alongside tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners.

Isaacman hopes to use his mission to raise $200 million for St. Jude, half of that his own money. The 29-year-old Arceneaux will become the youngest American in space.


