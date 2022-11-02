 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Boil water advisory in effect in Eatonville

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


A boil water advisory is in effect for the city of Eatonville. 

Residents should avoid drinking water from the tap, or using it to cook, clean, shower or brush teeth. 

The city’s water system was potentially compromised during a water main repair on Tuesday night which could cause high levels of bacteria to be present.

If you must use water from the tap, boil it for at least a minute. Otherwise, drink bottled water until the advisory has been lifted. 

Read more about tips and tricks to follow during a boil water advisory, by clicking here.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the ... Read Full Bio »

