Boil water advisory in effect in Eatonville

A boil water advisory is in effect for the city of Eatonville.

Residents should avoid drinking water from the tap, or using it to cook, clean, shower or brush teeth.

The city’s water system was potentially compromised during a water main repair on Tuesday night which could cause high levels of bacteria to be present.

If you must use water from the tap, boil it for at least a minute. Otherwise, drink bottled water until the advisory has been lifted.

